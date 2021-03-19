Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.40 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $566,882.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,123,073 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

