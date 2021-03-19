Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Shares of NASDAQ BRBS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $24.33.
About Blue Ridge Bankshares
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.