Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $24.33.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

