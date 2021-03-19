Bluzelle Achieves Market Cap of $105.95 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $105.95 million and $19.07 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.97 or 0.00634187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069216 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024471 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00034743 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,823,111 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

