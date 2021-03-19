BMO Capital Markets Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to $44.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

OTCMKTS ANCUF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

