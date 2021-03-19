BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 30.96% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

