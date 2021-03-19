Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.72

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.72 and traded as high as C$38.30. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$37.94, with a volume of 351,978 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEI.UN shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

