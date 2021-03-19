Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Hits $576,087.12

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $576,087.12 and $17,948.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.00630924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069269 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034834 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars.

