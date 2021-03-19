Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Insider Sells £56,047.50 in Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) insider Keith Butcher sold 35,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £56,047.50 ($73,226.42).

BOKU opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.73. The company has a market capitalization of £491.88 million and a P/E ratio of 171.00. Boku, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 172 ($2.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

