Boku (LON:BOKU) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.00

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 738348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £500.51 million and a PE ratio of 172.00.

In other news, insider Keith Butcher sold 35,250 shares of Boku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £56,047.50 ($73,226.42).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

