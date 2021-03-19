BOMB Reaches One Day Volume of $193,084.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00004550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 280.2% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $193,084.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.59 or 0.99930527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00076321 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003441 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,073 coins and its circulating supply is 911,285 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

