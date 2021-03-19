Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $65.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $60.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $486.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $514.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.97 million, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several analysts have commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BCEI stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

