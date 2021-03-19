Bonded Finance (BOND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $915,897.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $22.49 million and approximately $915,897.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00452998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00067498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00686067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

