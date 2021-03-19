Bonfida (FIDA) Price Tops $1.75

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Bonfida token can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $45.38 million and $1.25 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00452819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00669990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Token Trading

