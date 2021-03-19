Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$4.02, but opened at C$3.60. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 2,807 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.06.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 87,400 shares of company stock worth $220,759.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

