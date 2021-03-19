Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Booking makes up 3.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,188.11.

BKNG traded down $38.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,308.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,225.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2,013.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

