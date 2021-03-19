Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

BKNG stock traded down $43.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,303.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,620. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,225.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,013.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

