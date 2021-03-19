Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Trading 17.6% Higher

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH)’s share price traded up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.41. 29,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 89,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boomer in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Boomer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Boomer Holdings Inc, a holding company, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer Naturals, Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. It offers proprietary branded products, which they market and sell through retail and direct to consumer channels, primarily in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Boomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.