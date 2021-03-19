Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

BRLXF stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

