Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,865.

BLX stock opened at C$37.26 on Friday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

