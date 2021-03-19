BoringDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.65 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $528.65 or 0.00897132 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $43.14 million and $6.65 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00142204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00687080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075566 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,613 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

