BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.56 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $40.28 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $496.60 or 0.00853072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00456797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00061172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00133826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00653686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,107 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.