Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Gap Down to $14.68

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $14.26. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 23,461 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPFH shares. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 91,438 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

