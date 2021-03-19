Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $92,364.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00636505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.