Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ (BHR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 74,935 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

