Bread 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $26.11 million and $1.43 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.78 or 0.00630745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024274 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034546 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

