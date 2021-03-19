Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

BNTGY stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

