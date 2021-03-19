Brenton Taylor Sells 14,765 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,767.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84.

On Friday, January 8th, Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24.

INGN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $50.92. 270,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,192. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $56.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,805,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Inogen by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

