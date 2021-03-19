Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $18.67 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,000. CME Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

CME traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $202.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,983. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

