Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $15.89 on Friday, hitting $447.20. 3,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -240.53 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

