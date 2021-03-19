Brian M. Carroll Sells 15,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 582,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,956. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 284,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 69,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

