Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,041 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

NYSE:NKE traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 585,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

