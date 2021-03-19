Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $30,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,293.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.81.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.43 and a 200-day moving average of $374.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

