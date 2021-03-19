Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,698 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $263.98. 31,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.98 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

