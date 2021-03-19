Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.90. 1,295,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,529,621. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

