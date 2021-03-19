Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $48,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $151.59. 135,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

