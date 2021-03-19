Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.45. The company had a trading volume of 296,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,017. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

