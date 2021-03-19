Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $103,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.88. 201,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,960. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

