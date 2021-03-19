Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $103.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 77.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 79.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,032.64. 55,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,039.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,760.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

