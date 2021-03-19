Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,486 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072,652. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

