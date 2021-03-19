Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.84. 202,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

