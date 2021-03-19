Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $325.16. 73,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $278.42 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

