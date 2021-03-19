Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

