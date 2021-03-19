Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,662,000 after acquiring an additional 221,913 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

