Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $94,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.64. 74,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.88. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $109.61 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

