Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.74. 329,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,466. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

