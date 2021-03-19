Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,942 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $730,152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,608,000 after acquiring an additional 328,148 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 214,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,294. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

