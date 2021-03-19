Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,544. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

