Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $12.77 on Friday, hitting $291.39. 1,223,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.81 and a 200 day moving average of $269.59. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $829.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

