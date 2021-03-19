Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.92. 23,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,690. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.07 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day moving average of $307.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

