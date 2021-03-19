Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,744 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,373. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

